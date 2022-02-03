Calling all photographers, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual Thru the Seasons photo contest is now open.

In celebration of the milestone 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and in recognition of the importance of forests for water quality, the theme of this year’s photo contest is Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems.

Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are home to over 7,100 miles of streams and 154 lakes, both natural and manmade, enjoyed for a wide variety of recreation.

Not only are healthy waterways needed for swimming, fishing and boating, clean water is essential to all living things and forests plays a significant role in naturally purifying the water supply.

PPFF is calling on photographers, both amateur and professional alike, to share their artistic view on the value of clean water and the role forests play in watershed health by submitting to the following categories:

Water is Life

Caught in the Rain

Raindrop to River

Reflections

Forests

Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17)

All photos must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or forest.

The submission deadline is Sept. 30. For full contest details, visit paparksandforests.org.

Throughout 2022, PPFF is highlighting the importance of clean water by featuring expert guests through a guest-blogger series and online lunch and learns.

For program announcements, follow PPFF’s social media channels and sign up to receive the weekly Take Five e-blast by visiting PaParksAndForests.org.