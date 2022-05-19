Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.