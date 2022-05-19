The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the Grand Canyon Photography Club’s long-awaited “Through the Years” exhibit will be on display from June 3–July 3.
This exhibit was originally planned to coincide with the club’s 20th anniversary, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The exhibit will open with a reception on Friday, June 3 from 6-8 p.m. where refreshments will be provided.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in the categories of Nature, People, Things, Travel, Creative Manipulation and Best in Show. There will also be an electronic display of winning photos from the club’s 20-year history. This display is appropriate for all ages, and there will be a scavenger hunt activity for children.
Also on display this month in the Atrium Gallery will be “From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams,” a display of art created from rocks by local artist and art teacher Sarah Wagaman.
The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission to the gallery is always free.