These are the winners from the Grand Canyon Photography Club Show, currently on display at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 145 Main St., Wellsboro.
People: First Linda Stager “Early Dark,” second Bob Bair “KISS,” third Mia Lisa Anderson “Kinley.”
Things: First Mia Lisa Anderson “Morning Lights,” second Gary Thompson “Gilligan”s 3 Hour Tour,” third Curt Sweely “This Old Barn.”
Travel: First Gary Thompson “Marina Jacks,” second Gary Thompson “Sunset at Longboat Key,” third Linda Stager “Sunrise on Deadwood Beach.”
Creative: First Paul Bozzo “Something In The Mushrooms,” second Gary Thompson “Chicago Skyline,” third Mia Lisa Anderson “Margarita Explosion.”
Nature: First Kelly Rae Morgan “Tioga County Winter,” second Linda Stager “Swan Lake,” third Tana Carpenter “Possession.”
Best of Show: Linda Stager “Waiting for a Friend.”