The Grand Canyon Photo Club will meet on May 9 at 7 p.m. the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center for their regular monthly meeting.
The presentation of the night will be by club president Paul Bozzo. His topic, “Intro to Editing,” will demonstrate the use of two programs commonly used in digital photo post processing.
The first program, Adobe Photoshop Elements, is a simplified version of Photoshop. According to Bozzo, members will learn how to adjust a raw image, how to size an image, work with horizons, erase unwanted elements and clone.
Bozzo will also demonstrate functions of The Nik Collection which works as an add-on to Elements and has many powerful editing tools. Detail extraction, darken-lighten the center, contrast color range, and graduated neutral density are expected to be demonstrated.
Bozzo said, “I suspect most of you have a love for photography, because you have an eye for composition. You know how to take interesting photos. Photo editing might help improve your images to another level.”
The Grand Canyon Photography Club is preparing for its biennial juried photo show at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center during the month of June. Visitors are welcome to view the show during the Gmeiner’s regular hours.