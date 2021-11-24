The Susquehannock Lodge near Galeton was the setting for the Nov. 14 meeting of Pi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Under the leadership of President Deborah Johnson, members spent several months fundraising for some important causes. At this meeting, members voted to give $500 to Kalie Cowburn, who will be doing her student teaching assignment this year. She is a graduate of Northern Potter High School.
In addition to the grant to Cowburn, the members voted to provide $1,200 to support five classroom teachers in Potter and Tioga counties to purchase additional materials for classroom projects. Members found each of these requests to be both interesting and beneficial for the students.
Members also provided toys for the upcoming holidays. These donations will be delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution.
Hostess gifts for those who attended were provided by Johnson. Members enjoyed conversation and refreshments provided by the owners of the Susquehannock Lodge.
DKG is an international educational organization, promoting excellence in education, locally and worldwide. Pi Chapter members are from Potter and Tioga counties. More information may be found at www.dkg.org.