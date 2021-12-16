Arranger, improviser and classically-trained pianist Lou Walinsky is performing his “stunningly diverse” live program at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. This is the third concert in the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 season.
Walinsky’s repertoire is a musical melting pot. At Wellsboro, he will play about 20 of his original arrangements of well-known tunes by artists that represent many different genres and styles. He will talk about each piece and share tidbits about the composer or performer that made the songs famous or about the music itself.
Some of the songs are recorded on the solo album he released in 2018 titled “Lou Walinsky Piano Arrangements: Original Interpretations of Standards.” Others he has arranged and/or recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those he will perform this Friday are: Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm,” Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World,” Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean A Thing,” The Beatles’ “When I’m 64,” Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” The Dave Brubeck Quartet’s “Take Five” and Mr. Roger’s song “It’s Such A Good Feeling.”
He will also play his piano arrangements of “Autumn Leaves,” “Crazy,” “Back Home Again in Indiana,” the folk song “Shenandoah,” two holiday songs, “Feliz Navidad” and “The Christmas Song,” selections from “The Sound of Music” and the 1959 romantic tragedy film “Black Orpheus.”
Walinsky started taking piano lessons at the age of nine. In the 1970s and 1980s, he wrote 25 to 30 original songs but grew more interested in developing his piano playing, improvising and arranging skills, which is what he is known for today. “I love any music that feels soulful to me.”
A season ticket will admit one adult with accompanying minor children, 12 and under to the last four concerts of the season, including this one.
Tickets can also be purchased for an individual concert.
Season ticket forms are available by visiting www.wellsborocca.org, by calling 570-724-6220 or stopping in at 104 Main St., Wellsboro between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To reserve tickets for a concert, call 570-724-6220 or arrive at the Deane Center at 7:15 p.m., 15 minutes before the performance. Tickets at the door are sold on a first-come first-served, space-available basis. Also available is COVID-19 safety guideline information.