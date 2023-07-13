Tiadaghton State Forest has a planned closure of the Whitetail Access and Recreational Parking Area in Waterville of the Pine Creek Rail Trail beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday July 17, lasting up to March 2024 for a construction and renovation project.
The area will be reopened after the completion of the project.
The driveway from PA-44 into the parking area, the parking area in its entirety, as well as both ramps joining the parking area to the Pine Creek Rail Trail will be closed.
There will be no access to the trail at this site. However, the Pine Creek Rail Trail itself will remain open through this area.
Pine Creek Rail Trail users who typically use this parking area and access should redirect to the southern terminus at the Jersey Shore Trailhead on Railroad Street, or to the Waterville Recreational Parking Area along Pine Creek in Waterville.
Contact the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center at 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road Waterville, at 570-753-5409 with any questions.