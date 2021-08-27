On Thursday, Aug. 19, the DCNR Tioga State Forest, District 16 office in Wellsboro temporarily closed the Pine Creek Rail Trail from Darling Run south to Blackwell due to flooding and storm damage to all of the trail's bridges and culverts between Darling Run and Tiadaghton.
The district's maintenance crew began working early on Aug. 19 to divert storm water and clear mud, rocks and large woody debris from the trail surface. Work to reopen the trail to the public was completed by Saturday morning, Aug. 21.
The damage was caused by a persistent but confined rainfall event in the vicinity of Leonard Harrison State Park and southward along the east rim of the canyon.
"The trail is passable but the surface is muddy and rough in damaged areas so bicyclists and pedestrians should use caution," according to a District 16 spokesperson.
The paving project that was taking place near Tiadaghton is now completed so the entire length of the Pine Creek Rail Trail in the Tioga State Forest is open in Tioga County.
The contractor has moved south to begin the Pine Creek Rail Trail resurfacing project between Jersey Mills and Ramsey in Lycoming County. The trail in that work zone area in Lycoming County is now closed and will remain closed for approximately three weeks, dependent on the weather.