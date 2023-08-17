Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 1016 (Baker Road) in Jackson Township, Tioga County.
On Monday, August 21 through Wednesday, August 30 Baker Road will be closed between Hill Road and Jennings Road while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.
A detour using Jennings Road, Hamilton Road, and Route 549 in Bradford and Tioga counties will be in place for the duration of the project. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
