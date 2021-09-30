Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Sylvia” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 9 and 15 and 16 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
The subject of “Sylvia,” a play by A.R. Gurney, is a dog, the couple who adopts her and the comedy that results.
Greg, played by Herb Johnson of Wellsboro, is a middle-aged man, a restless empty nester, tired of his job and looking for meaning in his life. Sylvia, played by Lexa VanDusen of Westfield, is an exuberant and beautiful lab/poodle mix, a stray in Central Park, looking for a new home. When they meet, it is love at first sight. Wandering the streets of Manhattan with Sylvia by his side, Greg feels like he has connected to a deeper, primal, more natural side of the world.
But Greg’s wife Kate, played by Catherine Mulcahey of Wellsboro, a busy rising star in the public school system, is looking forward to some independence now that the couple no longer has children to care for, and is less than thrilled by the clever and coquettish canine who jumps, slobbers, sits on her couch, and takes Greg’s attention away from his marriage.
Other cast members are Gary Siegfried of Knoxville as Tom and Cody Losinger of Wellsboro as Phyllis and Leslie.
“This play could easily be passed off as a comedic confection featuring the gimmick of a human playing a talking dog — but as with much of A.R. Gurney’s work, it plumbs the intricacies of marriage and the human heart to say something touching about middle-age, our relationships with our pets, our search for connection and the hard work of finding our way back to each other,” writes Maureen Lee Lenker in a review of “Sylvia,” when it was being performed in a California theatre.
This comedy is rated PG-13; some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079. Call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com for more information.