Hamilton-Gibson’s comedy “Into The Breeches” involves a community theatre in 1942 desperately trying to proceed with their production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, a play set in 1415 during the Hundred Years’ War between England and France.
There’s only one problem: all the male actors and the director in the community theatre are fighting in World War II. So, a group of women, organized by the director’s wife, take on the male roles in this “play within a play.”
Performances of “Into The Breeches” are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, April 1 and 2 and April 8 and 9, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information.