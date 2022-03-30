Come to the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. for a unique cultural experience. Local poet Marjorie Maddox and photographer Karen Elias will give a presentation on their collaboration “Heart Speaks, Is Spoken For,” a collection of poetry and images.
Samples of the book’s photographs will be on display. Elias will discuss her artistic process, and Maddox will read a few of the poems to the audience.
Maddox will also read some art and Easter-themed poems from her new book, “Begin with a Question.” Maddox is a professor of English and creative writing at Lock Haven University and has published 13 collections of poetry.
Elias is a retired English professor from Lock Haven who focuses on photography to raise awareness about the fragility of the natural world.