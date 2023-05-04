On Thursday, May 11 from 7-9 p.m. there will be a public forum and town hall for all Tioga County commissioner candidates to meet with voters and share their platforms.
The event will be held at the Nypum Center, 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. Both Democratic and Republican primary candidates have been invited to participate.
Tioga County voters can hear all participating candidates, to make informed choices for the office of Tioga County commissioner.
For the May 16 primary election, there are two candidates on the Democratic ticket: Joseph Druetto and Shane Nickerson.
There are eight candidates on the Republican ticket: Sam VanLoon, Marc Rice, Gary J. Wilson, William Meachem, Mark Hamilton, Robin Adams, Marie Y. Seymour and David Wilcox.
There will be a slate of prepared questions for all candidates, presented by Elizabeth Nearhoof as moderator. All participating candidates will know question topics beforehand. This forum will be followed by open Q&A from the audience.
The event will end with an opportunity to speak with the candidates. This event is hosted by Liberty Watch PA, a Pennsylvania political action committee. The event will be livestreamed on the Liberty Watch PA Facebook page.