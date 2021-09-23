The History Center on Main Street, 61 N. Main St., Mansfield will host a smoked pork barbecue Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. until all is sold. Meals will be prepared by Rolling Smoke BBQ at $10 each.
The barbecue will be offered in the parking lot next to the museum at 61 N. Main, corner of Elmira Street. Entrance is from North Main and from Sassafras Alley at the back.
The History Center will also commemorate the 110th anniversary of the tragic death of exhibition pilot, Tony Castellane, at the 1911 Great Mansfield Fair. Tours will be available of the museum and the new genealogy/history library area.