The public is invited to help preserve the last remaining structure of the Great Mansfield Fair at Historic Smythe Park during a smoked pork barbecue kick-off event on July 10.
Hosted by the Save the Gate House Project, the barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m., in the parking lot in front of the Gatehouse on South Main Street in Mansfield. The meal will include smoked pork barbecue, roll, chips, a sweet and drink for $10, prepared by award-winning Rolling Smoke Barbeque. You can tour the Gatehouse and view renderings of the project.
The Gate House at Smythe Park has been a part of Mansfield’s downtown since it was constructed following the devastating flood of June 1, 1889. That flood, the same weather system that spawned the Great Johnstown Flood, destroyed much of the Tioga River Valley. The current Gate House is the only remaining Great Mansfield Fair structure to survive to this day.
The Gate House has witnessed the World’s First Night Football game in 1892, served as a destination venue, hosted hundreds of community and regional events, and welcomed governors and key political leaders. More importantly, it served as the first impression and entrance for hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Great Mansfield Fair.
Email info@savethegatehouse.org for more information. A website, savethegatehouse.org, will be coming soon.