“Postcards from a Dead Dog,” written by award-winning playwright F. J. Hartland, is a humorous look at the dysfunctional yet devoted relationship between a mother and son.
Hamilton-Gibson Productions is giving two performances of this half hour, one act, two-person comedy-drama on Zoom. Both are free. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 27 and the second at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 28.
“Of course, everyone has a mother, but Clay’s mom, Nell, is unlike any other mother you’ve ever known,” said Director Thomas Putnam. After the loss of the family pet, Nell (Jen Painter) discovers an unusual way to communicate with her son Clay (Josh Magnotta) and Clay returns the favor.
“The staged reading of this play highlights this jewel of community theatre that audiences all miss so much,” said Putnam.
The way Clay and Nell have overcome their difficulty in communicating is to write postcards to each other. The postcards are ostensibly coming from Rusty, Clay’s dog that died when he was a child. Nell insisted Rusty had merely gone on a long vacation. A postcard from the dog arrived soon afterwards.
“Hartland’s play is sweet and touching, and while it deals with issues that have been covered time and time again – coming out, a child moving from his parent’s influence, a parent’s mortality – it never feels clichéd,” wrote a reviewer.
“Jen, the mother in this play, gave a memorable performance as the outrageously conning Miss Hannigan in HG’s production of the musical ‘Annie.’ She also played the eldest sister in our production of ‘Dancing at ‘Lughnasa’ and was in ‘Calendar Girls,’” Putnam said. She lives in Wellsboro. Josh, who plays the son, is from Elkland. “This is his first appearance on the HG stage,” said Putnam.
Hamilton-Gibson first encountered “Postcards from a Dead Dog” when the community theatre group hosted the Eastern States Theatre Association Festival in Wellsboro, Putnam said.
“It was the first production in the Deane Center’s newly built Coolidge Theatre. Hartland was a friend of the late Steven Helsel from Altoona who was very active in the Pennsylvania Association of Community Theatres. He introduced us to this play and to Hartland,” said Putnam.
“I remember the play being a wonderful blend of humor and sadness. It offered an opportunity for two actors to do so much while never moving from their one position. It lends itself to our staged reading on Zoom and I’m delighted with what Jen and Josh have been able to do with the script.”
Called “Pittsburgh’s most eminent playwright,” Hartland has made a record-setting 16 appearances in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival, winning for “Best Play” four times, including for “Postcards from a Dead Dog.”
At the end of the performance, the audience can stay on Zoom to talk with the cast and Putnam.
Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org and Facebook page or can call the HG office at 570-724-2079.
Those familiar with Zoom can go to the website at https://zoom.us, click on “joint meeting” and enter 839 2536 6867, the access code for Saturday and the passcode 902173. For the Sunday performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and passcode 420146.
HG’s staged reading series will continue through April 10 and 11.
Donations are appreciated. To donate, go to the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.