The Winter Outings Series will continue with two events in Potter County and one in Tioga County.

Snow-mobility Weekend

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is hosting Snow-Mobility Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The museum is 10 miles west of Galeton and 10 miles east of Coudersport at 5660 Route 6 in Ulysses Township.

For this weekend only, if there is enough snow, the museum will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to open a special five-mile route for snowmobilers from Thompson Road, south of Route 6 in the Susquehannock State Forest to the museum.

On Feb. 19, if conditions allow, Curt Weinhold will lead a free, 4.5-mile cross-country skiing excursion. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the trailhead near the DCNR Bureau of Forestry District 15 Office located at the top of Denton Hill.

Skiers should meet at the District 15 office at 8:45 a.m. A limited amount of cross country ski equipment is available for borrowing. If there is not enough snow to cross-country ski, a regular hike will be held instead.

All visitors are welcome to warm up in the museum’s program room with hot beverages, which will be available for a donation.

On Saturday only between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. will be a pancake breakfast for $8 per person with all proceeds to benefit the museum and its educational programs.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, the museum will show a variety of documentary films for free during the pancake breakfast. Among the documentaries are two new ones: the Bob and Dotty Webber documentary “Mountain Souls” and the Gale Largey documentary “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds.” Others are: “The CCC,” “A Peaceful Revolution,” “The Last Raft: A Story of Courage and Tragedy on the Susquehanna,” “Gifford Pinchot’s Conservation Legacy,” “Mira Lloyd Dock: A Beautiful Crusade,” “Straight Talk: the Ralph Abele Story,” “Voices of Pine Creek: An Oral History (Vols. 1 & 2)” and “America’s First Forest: Carl Schenck and the Asheville Experiment.”Regular admission rates apply for those touring museum exhibits; complimentary admission (one per person) is included with the purchase of a pancake breakfast.

For more information, call 1-814-435-2652.

Great Backyard Bird Count Walk

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, novice and experienced birders are welcome to participate in the free, two-hour Great Backyard Bird Count Walk. Meet members of the local bird club at Pavilion 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. During the two- to three-mile walk over mostly level terrain be on the lookout for winter birds in First Fork Valley woodlands, meadows, and wetlands. Snowshoes will be provided, if needed. Preregistration is not required. For more information, email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or call 814-647-8401.

Lake Nessmuk events

Go sledding, take a guided hike or, if there is enough snow, a snowshoe hike from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Nessmuk Recreation Area on Route 287, one mile south of Wellsboro.

The free guided hike will begin at 1 p.m. Arrive by 12:30 p.m. to put on boots or snowshoes or hiking traction devices. Those who have their own equipment should bring it. A limited number of snowshoes and hiking traction devices will be available for children and adults to borrow.

Youngsters can bring their sleds and go sledding behind the picnic pavilion if there is enough snow. For more information, call 570-724-2868.

To learn more about Winter Outing events or for updates on snow and ice, trail conditions, directions and more, search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook or visit www.stepoutdoors.org.