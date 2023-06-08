On Thursday, June 1, the Potter-Tioga Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees met at the United Methodist Church in Wellsboro. Nineteen members were present.
After a group pledge to the American flag, President Cliff Wood presided over a business meeting. New member Bonnie Hall was introduced.
A dish-to-pass noon picnic on Aug. 28 at the Galeton Park will be the next gathering.
The group listened to a presentation on the CCC by Environmental Education Specialist Robert Edkin of DCNR.
Potter and Tioga counties both greatly benefitted from the Roosevelt era programs involving 3 million men across the country from 1933-42.
A modern day version of the CCC for youth is the PA Outdoor Corps.
The group was served a lunch prepared by the church women.