Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host an information session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, for those interested in nursing as a career. The session will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be livestreamed to the Potter County Education Council, 5 Water St., Coudersport, to allow attendance by students in that area.
Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin Sept. 20; graduation will be Sept. 8, 2022.
The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Aug. 30 to be considered for admission to the September class.
Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Cole, the Green Home and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.
The program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete it will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.
This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.
For more information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.