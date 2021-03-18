Excellent career opportunities for licensed practical nurses exist in area hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities and human service organizations.
Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host information sessions for those interested in nursing as a career. Sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St.; and at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Potter County Education Council Building, 5 Water St., Coudersport.
Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin Sept. 20; graduation will be Sept. 8, 2022.
Prior to taking the Test of Essential Academic Skills, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. TEAS dates have been established for April 6, April 22, May 17 and May 20. Additional dates will be scheduled. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Aug. 30 to be considered for admission to the September class.
Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Cole, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.
The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who successfully complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.
This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.
For more detailed information and to register, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.
For more about the college, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.