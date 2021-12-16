Tioga County CASA will host a pre-service training for those interested in becoming a court-appointed special advocate, or CASA, volunteer.
Tioga County CASA’s mission is to ensure every child in the foster care system achieves permanency in a safe, loving and supportive home. If you are interested in advocating for children who are victims of abuse and/or neglect, consider calling to apply or apply through the website www.tiogacasa.org.
Area children need a voice in court; you can be that voice. For details, call McKenna Christman at 570-948-9525 or connect with Tioga County CASA on Facebook.