Have you ever been concerned about losing your dog when you’re on a hike? If not, you should be. Lots of dogs run off and get lost when they find something interesting, like a rabbit, squirrel or grouse and then can’t find their way back. Even if your pooch is well behaved and trained, it may unpredictably take off on its own.
I recall a short hike on Mt. Tom trail with several hikers, some of whom fetched along their dog to also enjoy the outing. One of the canines took off on its own, chasing who-knows-what through the woods. Despite the owner’s intense efforts to call it back, the dog did not reappear. An hour or so later, when we returned to the parking lot at Darling Run, miraculously the dog was waiting at the owner’s vehicle.
If your dog runs off, the first recommendation is to stay in the area where you last saw it. If it does not come back, then contact the nearest ranger station or animal shelter to report its disappearance.
The shelter may have a safe, harm-free trap that you can set up where your pet was last seen. Of course, you’ll need to check the trap frequently. Be mindful that you may catch some other unwanted creature as well. Believe me, it’s no picnic releasing a skunk from a trap. Been there, done that.
I’ve read that dogs, when suddenly separated from their owners, switch to what’s called “survival mode.” In some cases this happens quickly. The canine reverts to surviving by instincts, focusing on food, safety and shelter. When this happens, your dog won’t come to you when he hears you call. In survival mode, he’ll run away when spotted. But this behavior may be temporary and, if you do the right things, eventually he’ll recognize you.
So, if your dog is lost and in survival mode, get a garment of yours that has plenty of your scent on it (like after a sweaty, strenuous hike) and place it in the area where your dog was last seen. Check it every day and you might find him waiting for you.
Another ploy is to take his favorite food to the spot, sit and wait a few hours and maybe he’ll catch the scent. (Don’t leave the food overnight because of predators.)
When you spot your pet, don’t call his name or make sudden movements because, in survival mode, he may be frightened away. It’s important to stay calm. Let him come to meet you. When he finally recognizes you it will be a joyous time for you both.
Of course, the best way to avoid the possibility of losing your pet when you take it on a hike with you is to keep it on a leash. But what’s the fun in that?
Happy trails.