Today

Rain. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with snow showers. High near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.