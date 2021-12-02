When I read about hiking, I’m enamored mostly by personal accounts of experiences that hikers have had. I hope I’m not presumptuous in assuming that readers of this column have similar interests, because I’m about to relate (reluctantly, I might add) some of the details of a backpacking hike I attempted back in 2016. I say “reluctantly” because I hate to admit it, but I made some serious errors in planning and executing this rather difficult endeavor.
My ultimate goal was to earn the Pennsylvania State Forest Trails Hiking Award presented by the Keystone Trail Association and Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources. The requirements were to hike 18 designated trails located within Pennsylvania’s state forests totaling 798 miles.
I had already done about 700 miles, but still needed to complete the difficult 49.3 mile Chuck Keiper Trail in Sproul State Forest near Renova.
It was mid-September when good hiking weather is generally available: not too hot or too cold. My ambitious plan was to complete the circuit in four days, averaging about 12.3 miles per day, certainly doable on a trail of moderate difficulty.
My friends at the Asaph Trail Club would also be hiking the CKT that weekend but were interested in doing the 23.4 mile East Loop only. So I decided to solo backpack with the goal of doing the entire 49.3 miles, starting at the West Loop trailhead.
Going solo was my first mistake. My second mistake was not informing anyone, including my wife, who would undoubtedly object (rightly so) that I would be solo backpacking.
I found the West Loop to be much more strenuous than anticipated and realized early on that I could not complete the circuit in the time frame that I had allotted. I changed my itinerary, planning on doing only the 29.8 mile West Loop, which included a crossover trail that would get me back to my vehicle. With no cell phone coverage I could not notify anyone of my plans.
The second night I set up my hammock tent close to a small stream, had a dinner of pre-made beef stew and turned in for the night.
Here’s where the story gets really interesting.
Along about 3 a.m. I was awakened by the strangest noises. It sounded like someone was hooting and hollering while coming down the trail. I quickly exited my tent, shined my flashlight in that direction, and, sure enough, here came two men.
They walked over to my site and said they were looking for a lost hiker by the name of Daryl Warren. I pled guilty to the name but innocent to being lost. They were from a local fire department and had been assigned to find me if they could.
Now that they knew my location they seemed satisfied and left without revealing to me why I needed to be found. So I went back to bed.
About three hours later, just as it was getting light, here comes another group of men, this time from the other direction. They were from the DCNR and came to “rescue” me. Seems that there was an emergency at home and my wife had contacted as many officials as she thought could possibly find me.
The DCNR folks were very helpful, bringing their four-wheel drives as far into the woods as possible. They took me back to my vehicle where I was then escorted to an out-of-the-way all-night diner in Renova where I could get breakfast.
The emergency was that my brother-in-law had suffered a massive stroke. He survived and at his present age of 86 is doing quite well. My wife needed me and I admit I failed her in that time of need. Lesson learned.
Always let your loved ones know exactly where you’ll be on the trail and how you can be contacted. No secrets!