Thirty-four winners were selected for prizes in a drawing for the Totally Ninja Raccoon Hunt prize winners organized by From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook. The event was livestreamed Aug. 1 without an audience.
“Eighty-five passports were turned in by 6 p.m. on July 31 with a total of 1,484 tickets entered in this year’s prize drawing,” said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager. “This was one of the best hunts we’ve had.”
Players could stop in at all 25 participating locations to find the raccoons and have their passports stamped or signed and be entered for each visit. This year, passport holder visited an average of 17 participating locations.
The grand prize winner of $100 in cash was Devon Holderby. Emily Parisi, Magena Stroud, Melanie Titus, and Hailee Lyons each won $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars donated by From My Shelf Books & Gifts.
The Frog Hut contributed two $10 gift certificates, won by Eugene Iovine and Eva Cook and one $5 gift certificate won by Lee Meyers.
Other winners included: $20 gift certificates — Faith Raymond to Stacy Kay’s Cafe and Madison Robbins to Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery: $15 gift certificates — Caleb Raymond to the Farmer’s Daughters and Eva Reiner to Garrison’s Clothing; and $10 gift certificates — Breona Deveney to Cafe 1905; Logan Wilson to Dunham’s Department Store; Wyatt Chapman to Highland Chocolates; Ryleigh Sporer to In My Shoes; Allen Ott to Karen’s Country Store; Olivia Gage to the Native Bagel; Zoey Smith to Pag-Omar Farms Market; Raegan Bourret and Max Fish, each to Tony’s Italian Cuisine; Kristina Belz to Main Street Creamery and Henry Pell to Yellow Basket & Ice Cream Shop.
Winning items donated by businesses were: Matthew Robbins, a Nepo rechargeable flashlight from C.S. Sports; Jeff Rawson, a stuffed gnome from Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts; Daniel Smith, the nine books in the Totally Ninja Raccoons series from author Kevin Coolidge; Penelope Pell, a Totally Ninja Raccoon custom-designed backpack and books from Krout’s Creations; Kurt Reed, a 30-minute archery lesson at Moore’s Sports Center; Maddison Moore, a gift bag of souvenirs from Omi of the Canyon; Grady Crowl, Grace Wilson and Liz Jordain, a Pentel Markers set for each from Tioga Office Products; Jennifer Belz, 4-In-One-Row Game from Wild Asaph Outfitters; and Lilly Ryan, a bag of gifts from vendors at the Wellsboro Mini Mall.
Call From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 570-724-5793 for more information.