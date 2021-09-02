Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a three-character comedy, are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 10 and 11 and 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 12 and 19 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
The 2018 play is based on a book of the same name published in 2012 and co-written by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal about their real-life experiences as author and fact-checker, respectively.
“This play is about an essay my character John writes about a victim of suicide,” said Gabe Hakvaag. “John is not reporting on the suicide but is using his essay to capture a feeling in a moment in time that includes suicide, alienation and depression, all part of living in the city of Las Vegas.”
The central debate in “The Lifespan of a Fact” is what is the balance between artistic license and reality based on facts?
“It’s a contemporary issue we are living with today. Is a writer with noble and artistic intentions required to present facts only and, if he doesn’t, is he subverting reality? That’s not an easy question to answer. John makes it clear that he is not a journalist but is a writer and essayist,” Hakvaag said.
“When John realizes that Jim, the young fact-checker played by Ramon Duterte, is all about the facts and isn’t going to give up, he becomes concerned and starts to feel like he is fighting for his life,” Hakvaag noted.
Emily, the magazine’s publisher played by Lilace Guignard, and John have a long-standing relationship.
The play contains strong language. It is suitable for high school students if strong language isn’t an issue.
No tickets will be sold at the door. They have to be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079.