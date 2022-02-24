Director Clare Ritter has been trying to bring “Shrew: A Tale Retold” to the Coolidge Theatre stage in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts for almost three years.

Ritter’s dream will soon become reality with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 3, 4 and 5 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Linda Young is co-director. There are 15 cast members, including Titus Himmelberger and Natalie, his wife in real life, who play the lead characters, Petruchio and Katherine in William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “The Taming of the Shrew.” More than 400 years old, it is seen through the lens of 2022 sensibilities and lots and lots of laughter.

“In 2019, I accepted the challenge of doing a Shakespeare play and offered ‘Taming of the Shew’ as my proposal. I have loved this play, and specifically the character of Katherine, since I was a teen,” said Ritter.

“Although many in theater and literature view Shakespeare’s works as ‘high brow’ or ‘formal’ theater, the truth is he wrote for the masses,” she said.

“The audiences that would have viewed his plays when they were new were mostly common people. It was the laborers, merchants and such that would have found themselves in the theaters of old London. I think it is the language that has caused so many to assume that Shakespeare is stuffy or not relatable.

“’Shrew, A Tale Retold’ is my attempt to bring this story back to the masses,” said Ritter. “We are using a modern English script that makes the story easy to understand. It was not my original plan to use this script, but as I got to know the characters through this translation it was clear that it was the way to tell the story this time,” she said.

“I want the audience to remember that on one hand, this is an old story, but on the other it is still relevant and relatable in 2022,” said Ritter.

“Shrew is, at its core, a romantic comedy. It has many of the plots and characters that we can find in modern stories. Represented are the misunderstood female lead, the comic sidekicks, the leading man that you want to dislike but learn to love and clueless parents.

“Through witty banter, a little deception and some physical comedy, the cast of characters weaves a tale of love, frustration and ultimately redemption with some of the characters even getting their ‘happily ever after’,” she said.

“’Shrew, A Tale Retold’, has been a project ‘in the works’ for nearly three years. It has endured numerous delays some caused by COVID, shifts, changes in venue, redesigned sets, cast changes, and more,” said Ritter.

“Cast members have poured themselves into learning lines and blocking, only to have the entire stage redesigned because of unforeseen challenges. Through it all, the story has continued to be my motivation to see the project through. The story is now ready to be retold,” Ritter said.

Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.