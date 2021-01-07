Register now at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ for How to Choose and Use a Telescope.
This free 30-minute virtual program is being presented this Friday, Jan. 8 at noon by Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource specialist. Those who register will receive a link to the free online session. A download is not required.
How to Choose and Use a Telescope is for people who have a telescope but need help to use it properly as well as for those who are interested in purchasing a telescope and want to find out what to look for and what to avoid. There will be time for questions.
Participants can schedule a one-on-one virtual follow-up session.
It is recommended that registrants link into the program around 11:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the start time as it can take longer than expected to connect.
How to Choose and Use a Telescope is available by request for presentation to groups, as scheduling permits.
For more information about this program or to schedule a presentation for a group, email tmorey@pa.gov.