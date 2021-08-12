As the school year approaches, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs wants eligible children of veterans to know that the Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance for those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the Commonwealth.
The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who have 100% service-connected disabilities and served during a period of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who die or died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. To be eligible, a child of a veteran must be between the ages of 16 and 23, living within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania five years prior to application and must attend a school within the commonwealth. All applicants must have a financial need.
Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters.
To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.
Learn more about the DMVA by visiting www.dmva.pa.gov or follow it at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.