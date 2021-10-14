The Wellsboro Police Department, in conjunction with the office of PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, are inviting the public to a program.
A presentation on “Protecting Yourself from Identity Theft & Scams” will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the Wellsboro High School auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. The program is free to attend.
There have been a number of identity thefts and scams reported in the area in recent months. This program will help consumers identify ways to protect themselves from financial loss.
For more information, call 570-724-0775.