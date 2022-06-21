Fourth grade students at Don Gill Elementary School in Wellsboro were challenged to create a new business. The only limitations were their imagination and... the business had to fit inside an empty pizza box.
Library teacher Rachel Smith created the challenge to encourage entrepreneurship among the youngsters. Some students, she said, may want to continue their studies over the summer by joining the Young Entrepreneurs, which will hold a business fair at summer’s end.
Each student was encouraged to tie their business idea to a book and website, then use library resources to develop their idea.
Ideas ranged across the gamut. Partners Madison Zeyn and Kynlee Johnson created Tacos & Mustaches, or Mustacos. They were inspired by a stuffed toy, combined with a favorite food style — Mexican — and came up with a mustache-wearing taco.
Cardboard Kingdom was the business created by Will Rudy, Jackson Largey and Nate Rudy. The business created cardboard replicas of medieval items. They were inspired by the very pizza box to continue the cardboard theme.
Going solo was Coltin Martz who created a Light Saber Shop. The Star Wars fan said he likes light sabers and the series, so combined them into an entrepreneurial sideline.