Youths are invited to join the Tioga County Extension 4-H on Saturday, March 19, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds to learn about 4-H and how joining can benefit you and your community.
The program is open to those between the ages of 5-18. There will be fun activities for kids and teens to do, as well as 4-H members showing off their completed 4-H projects. The staff and volunteers will be available to answer any questions.
For more information, call 570-724-9120 or email tiogaext@psu.edu.