Marie Seymour of Mansfield is seeking her third term as the Tioga County prothonotary and clerk of courts.
Seymour, a Republican, has worked in the office since June 2008, was first elected in 2013 and began her first term in January 2014.
The job of the prothonotary, said Seymour, is to serve as the record keeper for the civil side of the court: child support and custody, divorce, protection from abuse orders, mortgage foreclosures, credit card complaints, judgements and municipal liens.
The clerk of courts serves as record keeper for the criminal side of the court system, for those instances when someone is charged with a crime.
In that position, Seymour and her staff oversee information that is sensitive and, in some cases, private, such as dependency, juvenile and mental health cases.
“We’re dealing not just with numbers but we’re dealing with people’s lives,” she said. “It’s very important that information is protected.”
In this region, many people are filing some court paperwork on their own without hiring an attorney due to a financial hardship. While the office is unable to provide legal advice or how to fill out forms, they do — within the guidelines established by the law — provide what assistance they can.
“In regards to the average person, we’re trying to make sure their needs are met within guidelines we have in this office,” she said. “We’re dealing with people’s sensitive information that’s not open to the public and there’s information we want to make sure the public doesn’t have access to.”
The prothonotary and clerk of courts is continually trying to improve access to the public using technology. The office is currently working to upgrade the software used, which will include public access to some court records online. The public will be able to view partial information online and, through an online credit card system, pay to access more. The public can still find information by visiting the prothonotary’s office in person.
Seymour finds her job satisfying.
“I love what I do. I’m loyal to my constituents, the public. We’re a public service. I’m here to make a difference,” she said.
Born and raised on the family farm of Duane and Marilyn Seymour in Mainesburg, Seymour is a graduate of Mansfield High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in speech and communications from Mansfield University. She is a volunteer at Sister Jenny’s Outreach Center in Middlebury Center
If elected, Seymour said she will continue to be fair, honest and serve with integrity.