At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, Velveeta, Penn State’s premier party band, will perform a variety of 1980s and 1990s pop and rock tunes with a mix of music of today in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This will be the first indoor concert held it the Deane Center since March 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic around the world.
Originally scheduled to appear for the first time at the Deane Center on Saturday, April 25, 2020, the band was rescheduled to Nov. 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving but that concert also was canceled due to the pandemic.
“This marks the band’s first performance in Wellsboro,” said Kevin Connelly, Deane Center executive director. “We are close to selling out. All tables have been reserved. Some individual seating is still available. At this point, all adults can be vaccinated. Despite that, we are asking that all those attending this concert wear a mask and sit with folks they know. This is an indoor show and while we are limiting ticket sales so there is space for social distancing, there will be a decent crowd. Those with questions or who want to buy tickets are asked to call us at 570-724-6220. If we all work together, we can make this a great experience.”
Velveeta includes Brian Kriley, vocalist and lead guitarist; John Matthews, vocalist and bass guitarist; John “Bones” Harper, vocalist and drummer; and Brent Martin, vocalist, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist. Three of the band members are Penn State graduates — Matthews in 1994, and both Martin and Kriley in 1993.
After forming as a grunge-inspired band called Broken and playing their first gig together in July 1995, the foursome that would become Velveeta soon realized that playing originals would only get them so far in Central Pennsylvania. So, they figured they’d give it a go as a cover band—but with a twist.
“We decided to try this experiment to see if we could play these songs that nobody would touch—stuff that was considered very uncool at the time,” said Matthews. “It was like fishing: You throw a certain type of bait out there and see if they bite.”
The bait was mostly ‘80s classics like “Come On Eileen” and “Jessie’s Girl,” songs that the band put through a “grunge filter,” as Matthews puts it, but stayed largely faithful to the originals.
“Our fun, little side project was to play some cheesy ‘80s music,” Matthews said. Within months, most of the band members were able to quit their day jobs. “It exploded,” said Matthews. “It was a unique live music experience in those days. Nobody else was doing it.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.