Several Mansfield University psychology students traveled to New York City recently to attend the Eastern Psychological Association’s annual conference.
Members of the Psychology Research Group, which includes Daniel Moco, Sara Leclaire, Kaleigh Hamm, April Breese, Kelly McFillin and Madyson Steinbrunner, presented their research during the Undergraduate Poster Session. The research examined individual differences in how people use social media. The group compared Posters (people who primarily post on social media without scrolling through others’ posts) and Scrollers (those who scroll through others’ posts but do not often post anything).
Results showed small, non-significant differences between the groups. However, there were trends toward Posters having slightly higher narcissism and lower self-esteem compared to Scrollers.
