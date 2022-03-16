The Rotary Club of Wellsboro, as part of Rotary International, is again partnering with ShelterBox, a non-governmental relief organization, in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Residents of Wellsboro and Tioga County are invited to support the project with their donations.
By donating to the Wellsboro Rotary ShelterBox Relief Fund, locals can be assured their donations will reach the rightpartners and will know that their donation will have significant impact.
The contents of a ShelterBox changes, depending on the climate and situations where the relief boxes are delivered. The typical box contains supplies to assist upwards to 10 people: a rugged tent that has been tested for strength and durability, and other items such as cooking utensils and basic building tools, all designed to fit into a portable tote in ShelterBox’s iconic green, that can be re-purposed for holding drinking water or for use as a dining table.
ShelterBox was founded by a Rotary Club in Cornwall, England, to provide emergency shelter to people affected by disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. Since 2000, ShelterBox staff and volunteers have helped to shelter more than 1.5 million people in more than 100 countries around the world.
Through Rotary International’s network of clubs around the world, ShelterBox is able to determine where the need is greatest and provide relief with pin-point accuracy to reduce suffering.
For more information, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or mail donations to Rotary Club of Wellsboro, PO Box 961 Wellsboro, PA 16901.