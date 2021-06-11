The public will have multiple opportunities to see the candidates who are competing for the title of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen and its accompanying scholarship.
Friday, June 18, at noon is the welcome for the Laurel Queen candidates on the Tioga County Courthouse steps.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, the band Boot Hill will open the Pennsylvania Laurel Queen’s Preview on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main Street. The Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event. The band will perform original roots rock music.
The queens will then ride on floats in the Laurel Festival Parade, themed “Nessmuk,” which is scheduled to arrive on Main Street at 2 p.m. Waving to the crowd from floats will be Laurel Queen Allison Diehl and the 26 Laurel Queen candidates. The parade will also include top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers and special units which will perform along the route.
Capping off Saturday will be the 6:30 p.m. coronation ceremonies during which the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
On Sunday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m., the newly-crowned queen will attend the Union Church Service on The Green.
For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, calling 570-724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com or visiting wellsboropa.com.