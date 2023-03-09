The Pennsylvania State Police Troop F and Wellsboro Police Department are hosting “Coffee with a Cop.”
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the people they service. By removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice and concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhoods, it is intended to create enhance relationships.
The event will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at The Native Bagel at 1 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For information, call Trpr. Robert Evanchick at 717-562-1193.