The Building and Construction Class at Wellsboro High School invites the public to an open house to see the progress of the house project at 103 Nichols Street.
The open house will be held from noon to 5 p.m. this Friday, June 3. The high school Culinary program will serve a picnic lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Students will lead tours of the construction project.
Instructor for the students is Drew Seeling. He reports that the house project is gaining momentum. Twin Tier Spray Foam Inc. was in last week, working with the students to insulate the project. The students have been hanging drywall.
Many people have been asking about the progress of the project and this is an opportunity to check it out.
Work will continue over the summer as students continue to hang drywall. Mudding will begin in the fall, and the next school year will include heating/air conditioning, finishing drywall and painting along with trim and flooring.