At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, see three of the world’s greatest magicians perform “Magic Beyond Imagination” on stage in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The doors will open at 7 p.m.
In this magic show, there are illusions, comedy, family-friendly close-up magic using a variety of objects from Rubik’s cubes to coins, cards and even a wine glass along with lots of surprises and new and impossible magical moments for adults and children ages eight and up.
“We use cameras and screens so people in the audience can see all of the details of our magic. The beauty of the show is we make sure that everyone in the audience has a great seat,” Kozmo said.
Thomas is a magic creator, technician and artist as well as a TV consultant to magician David Blaine. “Garrett is the greatest close-up musician alive today,” Blaine said. In 2020, he gave a triumphant performance on the “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” television show.
Kozmo is a legendary street performer who has thrilled audiences from Bourbon Street to the Great Wall of China. He keeps his audiences laughing as he blows their minds.
Maxwell’s real passion is mental magic, stunning audiences with his unbelievable predictions.
General admission tickets are still available; VIP tickets are sold out. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. For tickets and more information, visit www.deanecenter.com or call 570-724-6220.