It may not be the equivalent of America’s Got Talent, but there is a stage for Tioga County residents who like to sing, dance or play an instrument to showcase their talent. It’s at the Tioga County Fair in Whitneyville on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Gehman Iron, Inc. of Knoxville, the Amateur Talent Contest will award cash prizes of $400, $200 and $100 to the three top winners respectively, chosen by a panel of three judges.
The competition is open to all ages, with those under 18 providing written consent from parent. Group acts are limited to a maximum of eight participants, unless an exception is given.
Basic sound equipment will be available for performers. While no special lighting or special effects (such as smoke machines, special scenery, etc.) may be used, any additional technical needs are the performer’s responsibility.
For acts that require recorded accompanying music, the music must be provided to Jess Sandstrom at least one day prior to the Talent Contest. All CDs must be labeled with the performer’s name and song name.
The show will be limited to 15 participants, with each act limited to five minutes of actual performance time. All performances should be in good taste and be family and fair appropriate.
Acts containing music, lyrics, gestures, costumes or material that the judges consider to be rude or offensive may have points deducted or be disqualified. In all cases, the decision of the judges is final and will not be open to discussion.
Registration deadline on Aug. 4. The registration form, along with the complete rules, can be found online at http://tiogacountyfair.com/test/index.php?page=forms.
Talent show entrants will receive free entry to the fair. If an entrant is 13 years or younger, one parent will receive free entry as well. The parent’s name must be submitted with the entry form.
For more information, contact Sandstrom at 570-404-4529 or Jessilynn7@gmail.com.