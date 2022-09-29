Members of the Tioga County Woodland Owners are working with the Tioga District of the Department of Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania State Walk in the Woods Program to encourage Pennsylvanians to get out in the woods and enjoy the many gifts of nature on Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. starting at the Landrus monument which marks the location of the Landrus railroad station. The walk will be guided by Sarah Nevin, local guide and historian.

The walk can be reached by driving 287 south out of Wellsboro and turning left onto the Landrus Road just inside the village of Morris or from the east by following Williamson Road, turning right onto the Arnot road and left onto Landrus Road on the outskirts of Arnot. Walk in the Woods signs will be posted along the way. A porta-potty will be available.

This year, the local committee decided to inject local history into the walk by investigating the historical remains of the Landrus, a coal mining village that flourished in the southern part of the county in Bloss Township in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

In 1882, upon completion of the Pine Creek Railroad from Arnot to Hoytville, the sawmills of Landus were producing 60,000 feet of lumber and 15,000 feet of lath. The village ceased to exist during the early 1900s and is classified as a Pennsylvania ghost town.

Those wishing to visit the site of the saw mill site after the initial tour should come prepared to wear boots for the Babb’s Creek crossing.

The Bear Run Coal Mine, operated by Joseph Maxwell north of the settlement, was the first mine in the United States to utilize a 30 horsepower electrical motor to bring the coal to the surface and down to the tipple.

The town that developed around the sawmill and mine boasted a general store, W.W. Bradbury Emporium operated by Frank L. Beauge, an active sawmill operated by George Watson, a railroad station operated by D.F. Wilcox, a public school operated by James Muer and featured church services conducted in the public school by Reverend R. J. Reese. It had a population of 300.

Utilizing local residents familiar with the area and area historians, walk leaders will hike the main street of Landrus pointing out the remains of the major buildings and dwellings.

Area residents who have information about individuals or relatives that lived in the area are especially welcome to give their input as we travel the Main Street of Landrus.

For more information, check out the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association website, the association’s Facebook page or the Pennsylvania Walk in the Woods website.