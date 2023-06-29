The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Develop Tioga held a public meeting June 27 to provide information and gather public input on the current and future state of broadband access in Tioga County.
Pennsylvania, along with all other states, will receive federal funding to expand broadband access to places in need.
The event had about 20 attendees, including Commissioners Mark Hamilton and Erick Coolidge, a representative from Senator Yaw’s office, representatives from local businesses and a handful of community members.
The presentation, led by Courtney Accurti from Michael Baker International, asked those attending to complete a survey. Their goal is to find the best way to get affordable broadband services to the unserved and underserved populations.
Unserved are those who do not have access to internet with speeds of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. Underserved are households with access to less than 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. Kalie Snyder of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, said, “If all you have access to is satellite, you are considered unserved.”
When asked if there are any areas where people would like to see more access, Osceola and Elkland were mentioned. Hamilton said, “I must be one of the lucky ones because I live up on a hill and I have fiber.”
In response to concerns about geography, Accurti said, “It’s a challenge we are going to have to find a way to overcome, but being aware of the issue will help us to address it.”
When the discussion turned towards affordability, Green Free Library Head Librarian Leslie Wishard said that in the library, “before Covid-19, there was a waitlist all the time for computers. The pandemic put everything on hold, but this year people are coming back. Now they are often bringing their own devices to connect to the free internet.”
She continued, “Now we’re seeing teens and young adults who need to use the internet for work and school,” and, “people are deciding between buying groceries and paying for internet.”
When asked for the personal experiences accessing the internet for online classes, one family responded, “Horrible, the kids can’t do it.” The student agreed. “We spent six weeks at home trying to do work. We couldn’t. I ended up just getting 30’s in my classes.”
The presentation also sought to raise public awareness of programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides low-income households with up to $30 per month to help pay for access. The ACP also provides one-time assistance of up to $100 towards the purchase of a computer, tablet or smartphone. More information is available at AffordableConnectivity.gov.
Accurti said the process will take time.
“Knowing where the pain points are will help us figure out how to address the issue,” she said. “We know it’s not going to be easy and we know it’s not going to happen overnight, but we have our eyes on the prize.”
The authority is still looking for public comments. For more information visit dced.pa.gov/broadband or contact Kalie Snyder at 717-425-7599 or kalsnyder@pa.gov.