A virtual public meeting for the Mansfield Reconstruction Project will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m., which can be found by searching for “Mansfield PennDOT Project” in your web browser.
Officials will provide an overview of the project design and solicit feedback for the proposed improvements. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with construction currently anticipated to begin in 2024. The purpose of the project is to improve the roadway on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street/Sullivan Street) from the Tioga River Bridge to Swan Street and on Route 2005 (Main Street) from E. Main Street to Decker Street through the borough of Mansfield. The total project length is approximately 1.3 miles.
Complete reconstruction of the roadway is anticipated for the limit of work on SR 6 and Main Street. There will be portions of the roadway that will be resurfaced. Other work is expected to include upgrading the drainage system, new curbing and curb ramps, intersection improvements at Route 6/Main Street and Route 6/Academy Street, utility relocations, and updating signing and pavement markings along the corridors.
The project is planned to be constructed in phases to minimize impacts to residents and businesses adjacent to the roadway as well as motorists travelling through Mansfield Borough.
For more information on the project visit Mansfield PennDOT Project on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can review the meeting materials and provide input by completing a questionnaire either on the project website or at the Mansfield Borough Office at 14 S. Main St, during normal business hours between Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. Project contact email is: MainStreetMansfield@pa.gov