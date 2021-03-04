This Friday, March 5, the public phase of the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund campaign begins. The seven-day fundraiser will be conducted on Hamilton-Gibson’s Facebook page and website. It will end on Thursday, March 11. Worthington would have been 60 this Friday.
Each of the seven days, a daily notice of the campaign’s progress will be posted along with a short video to highlight Worthington’s involvement with the community theatre arts group.
The goal of the public phase, under the direction of Kacy Hagan, is to raise $10,000 to reach or exceed the $50,000 overall campaign goal.
The money will allow Hamilton-Gibson to purchase needed high tech equipment to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro. To date, $41,000 in pledges and cash has been raised through the silent campaign, which began last fall.
Worthington died on Nov. 26, 2016. At that time, he was involved in upgrading the sound and lighting systems in the Warehouse Theatre for Hamilton-Gibson.
The Hamilton-Gibson board of directors created the fund to honor him.
For more information, visit the HG Facebook page or website (https://www.hamiltongibson.org) or call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.