The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 5-9)

BLOSS TOWNSHIP

2021BBT R, LLC 43 Pine Series to Jennifer Everson conveys lot, $65,000.

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Ralaine D. Mundis & Cory Blee to Chelsea L. Enck & Jamie Gouin conveys lot, $125,000.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Deed Corrections — O/G & Hydrocarbon Deed — Michael R. & Linda S. Orr; Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Berta Ellen Potter to Dennis K. & Margaret Potter conveys lot, $1.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Gus D. Smith to Gus D. & Teresa M. Smith conveys lot, $1.

O/G & Mineral Deed — Christopher S. Gilbert Ext. by Executor to Charles C. Newman Jr. conveys mineral rights, $1.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

John L. & Amy Doan to Thomas G. White II conveys lot, $2,500.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Carolyn B. Theobald to Ruth C. Locklear conveys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Scott B. Bixby & Virginia Muli Lim to First Citizens Community Bank, $138,500.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

John R. Bickel Jr. Estate by Executor to Theron B. & Sarah I. Pierce conveys lot, $150,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Susan M. Olson to Olson Revocable Trust conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

David L. & Sharon A. Myers to Amanda Rae Williams conveys lot, $1.