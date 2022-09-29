The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 5-9)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
2021BBT R, LLC 43 Pine Series to Jennifer Everson conveys lot, $65,000.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Ralaine D. Mundis & Cory Blee to Chelsea L. Enck & Jamie Gouin conveys lot, $125,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Deed Corrections — O/G & Hydrocarbon Deed — Michael R. & Linda S. Orr; Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Berta Ellen Potter to Dennis K. & Margaret Potter conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Gus D. Smith to Gus D. & Teresa M. Smith conveys lot, $1.
O/G & Mineral Deed — Christopher S. Gilbert Ext. by Executor to Charles C. Newman Jr. conveys mineral rights, $1.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
John L. & Amy Doan to Thomas G. White II conveys lot, $2,500.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Carolyn B. Theobald to Ruth C. Locklear conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Scott B. Bixby & Virginia Muli Lim to First Citizens Community Bank, $138,500.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
John R. Bickel Jr. Estate by Executor to Theron B. & Sarah I. Pierce conveys lot, $150,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Susan M. Olson to Olson Revocable Trust conveys lot, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
David L. & Sharon A. Myers to Amanda Rae Williams conveys lot, $1.