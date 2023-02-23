The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein (Jan. 30-Feb. 10)

BLOSS TWP.

William Yeager Estate by Executrix to Sonja R. Yeager conveys lot, $1.

BLOSSBURG BORO

Amber & Rick L. Stewart to Kassandra L. Hoover conveys lot, $215,000.

Edward Signor; June Signor; Robert Signor; Edward J. Signor to Bloss Lodge 350 conveys lot, $5,000.

Bradley J. Copp to Pamela Lee Copp conveys lot, $1.

CHARLESTON TWP.

Eileen E. Evert Estate by Admr. to Arman L. Bourbette III conveys lot, $57,500.

Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Patricia A. Reese to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.

J. Bradford & Janita L. Forney to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM TWP.

Joseph Crossman to Jeffrey M. & Michellen M. Stemler conveys lot, $130,000.

CLYMER TWP.

Rodney A. & Catherine J. Griffin to Deanna Abbey and Rodney A. Griffin; Rodney A. Griffin Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Olen Kenneth Estate by Executor to O. Kenneth Shaffer Revocable Trust conveys mineral rights, $1.

Jerry B. & Kathy R. Robbins a/k/a Kathryn R. Robbins to Jerry B. & Kathryn R. Robbins conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TWP.

Bradley J. & Pamela L. Copp to Thomas D. Hall conveys lot, $183,700.

Steve A. & Cheryl K. Bolt to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Stuart & Suphap Lisowski to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Laurence W. & Marcia MacKnight to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

DEERFIELD TWP.

Oil & Gas Deed — Duane A. Doan Estate by Admr. to Kathy J. Morgan; Linda E. Skinner; Wendy S. Kimble & Jodie L. Dibble conveys mineral rights, $1.

Oil & Gas Deed — Duane A. Doan Estate by Admr. to Kathy J. Morgan; Linda E. Skinner; Wendy S. Kimble & Jodie L. Dibble conveys mineral rights, $1.

DELMAR TWP.

Daren E. Getty II to Daren E. II & Tiffany E. Getty conveys lot, $1.

Dawn & Steven M. Fairchild to Erin K. & Sam Keiser; Jordane Fairchild & Carolos Sandoval conveys lot, $1.

Eliodoro & Orpha J. Martinez to Eric & Colleen Mason conveys lot, $278,000.

HAMILTON TWP.

Richard R. Peifer to Donald Kramlick conveys lot, $49,000.

Ryan J. & Kimberly Warren to Mark S. Roda conveys lot, $78,000.

JACKSON TWP.

Anna B. Potter to Thomas & Mary Ellen Bauman conveys lot, $99,000.

LAWRENCE TWP.

Joyce A. Heffner by Attorney to Roy K. Hart Jr. conveys lot, $30,000.

David Edward Brueilly to John W. & Diana H. Cox conveys lot, $14,000.

Kyle R. & Stacey M. Mosher to Stacey M. Mosher; Kyle B. Mosher & Ronald E. Mosher conveys lot, $1.

Deed Correction — James William Wescott Estate by Executor to Mark E. & Kathryn E. Donnelli conveys lot, $80,000.

LIBERTY BORO

Robert B. Jr. & Frances C. Coppadge to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

John & Lori Zeafla to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

Harry J. & Brenda Colegrove to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

Autumn Bell to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

Karen E. Horner & Richard E. Bubb to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY TWP.

Randy E. & Jeanette E. Lukens to Liberty Log Cabin, LLC conveys lot, $267,500.

Mervin B. Brandt Jr. to Deborah L. Griffith & Mervin B. Brandt Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Curtis & Chelsea Meixel to Drake Schmouder conveys lot, $180,000.

Kathy Rae & Arthur Ulmer to Marissa Harer con eys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BORO

Joseph E. & Margaret A. Chapel to Anthony E. Harkness & Abigail H. Finrock conveys lot, $130,000.

Joyce M. Tice to History Center on Main Street conveys lot, $77,000.

MIDDLEBURY TWP.

Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Olen Kenneth Estate by Executor to O. Kenneth Shaffer Revocable Trust conveys mineral rights, $1.

Tim C. Taft & Charley Taft to Charley Lynne Taft; Joey Marie Taft & Tucker Joseph Taft conveys lot, $1.

MORRIS TWP.

3 Deeds — James L. & Joyce A. Ludwig to Joyce A. & James L. Ludwig conveys lots, $1.

OSCEOLA TWP.

Mark K. Baker to Michael L. Baker & Mark K. Baker conveys lot, $1.

PUTNAM TWP.

Robert Miller & Angela Hicks Lee to Robert Miller II conveys lot, $50,000.

Robert E. & Marilyn J. Bower to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

George Brooks to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Wilbert K. & Marcile Cleveland to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

James & Mary Delinski to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

John Fekety to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

David C. & Janie M. Hilfiger to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Scott T. Plume to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Russell B. Richard to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Ronald D. Ritt & Yvonne Dake to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.

Putnam Township to Lois Terry conveys lot, $457.38.

RICHMOND TWP.

Comm of PA, Dept. of General Services to Robert Carl Swingle Jr. conveys lot, $12,000.

Guy F. & Betty O. Mahosky to Guy F. & Betty O. Mahosky Irrevocable Grantor Trust conveys lot, $1.

Roy W. Piper Estate by Executor to Roy W. Piper Charitable Trust by Trustees conveys lot, $0.

Roy W. Piper Charitable Trust by Trustees to PA State System of Higher Education Foundation, Inc. conveys lot, $0.

TIOGA TWP.

Miriam G. Bogaczyk to Dustin J. Bogaczyk conveys lot, $80,000.

UNION TWP.

David J. & Edythe L. Gable to Scott R. & Sierra K. Edgar conveys lot, $110,000.

WELLSBORO BORO

William P. Smith & Alane R. Horton to Judy Ann VanDusen conveys lot, $144,000.

Deed Correction — Joseph G. & Julie Bartholomew Iaquinto to Joseph G. & Julie Bartholomew Iaquinto conveys lot, $1.

Ida Juanelda Rounsaville Estate by Executrix to Wendy L. Shattuck conveys lot, $375,000.

WESTFIELD TWP.

Winola Mae Heck Estate by Co-Executors to Rogert H. Dedmon conveys lot, $1.