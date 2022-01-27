The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Jan. 3-7)

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP

Michael A. & Grace D. Hallman to Shawn P. Case conveys lot, $18,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Robert M. & Kimberly S. West to Dennis L. Hall Jr. conveys lot, $205,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Charles Shuster to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Angela M. VanZile to Nathan E. VanZile conveys lot, $1.

Nathan E. VanZile to Nathan E. & Danielle N. VanZile conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Mineral, O/G Rights Deed — Stephen F. Dahlin et al to Camp Pinemar View Inc. conveys mineral rights, $1.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Edward T. & Katherine Franczak, by Tax Claim to Jonathan S. McAlvany conveys lot, $850.

Ward T. Knickerbocker to Joseph J. DeCutis conveys lot, $120,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Edward T. & Katherine Franczak, by Tax Claim to Robert L. Adams conveys lot, $920.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

US Marshal’s Deed — Ronald L. & Colleen M. Harkleroad, by US Marshall to 500, Inc. conveys lot, $38,000.

LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH

Alan Cunningham to Saint Vincent, LLC conveys lot, $500,000.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

John A. III & Kristen E. Round et al to Paul Francis Thomas conveys lot, $160,000.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Beth Walter Honadle; George Honadle & Forrest Jeffrey Honadle to Kelsey Glenn Seymour conveys lot, $127,500.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Robert L. & Marie L. Beggs to KA Middlebury Mobile Home Park, LLC conveys lot, $462,000.

Aldus B. & Edna Marie Price to Steven K. & Katrina L. Price conveys lot, $1.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Phillip L. & Sharon L. Hykes to Samantha J. Andrews conveys lot, $100,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Samuel O. & Joanne D. Clark to Henry U. & Kelly M. Sherman conveys lot, $210,000.

Chesapeake Land Dev. Co., LLC to 611 Land Development, LLC conveys lot, $10.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Terry Lehman to9 Brian K. & Danielle M. Lee conveys lot, $125,000.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

James M. Casey; Keith A. Stiveck; Jason E. Kerr & Donald R. Jumper to James M. Casey et al conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Carl James Belz Estate by Executrix to Michael James Belz conveys lot, $1.

Ronda Comfort f/k/a Ronda Downey & Ricky M. Comfort to Adam D. Comfort conveys lot, $98m750.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Ronald D. Norton, by Tax Claim to Fortes Fortuna Iuvat, LLC conveys lot, $3,200.