The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 11-15)

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIPRobert H. Sr. & Andrea Finiguerra to Robert H. Sr. & Andrea Finiguerra conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

George W. & Elaine M. Rodgers to Cynthia R. Sodano; Shawn D. Rodgers & Todd E. Rodgers conveys lot, $1.

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP

Betty Anne Payne to Betty Anne Payne & Michael J. Harris conveys lot, $1.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Sheriff’s Deed — Patricia Ann Webster by sheriff to First Citizens Community Bank conveys lot, $4,144.01.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Douglas Wicks to Douglas & Donna A. Wicks conveys lot, $1.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Hydrocarbon Conveyance — Fossil Royalties, LLC to RMA Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Thomas Wells Putnam & Susan Louise Halverstadt to Thomas Wells Putnam & Susan Louise Halverstadt conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

William D. & Amy J. Rall to Mark & Margo Thompson conveys lot, $25,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Vickie L. Bridges to Paul & Marcia Rollison conveys lot, $206,037.