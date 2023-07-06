The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 12-16)
CHARLESTON TWP.
Priscilla S. Liebner to John T. Erich conveys lot, $40,000.
COVINGTON TWP.
Barry Schnovel & Rita Develin n/k/a Rita Schnovel to Barry & Rita Schnovel conveys lot, $1.
Sandra K. Burns Estate by Executor to Michele L. Fenstermacher conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Terry G. & Rose C. Davis to Terry G. Davis & Terry J. Davis conveys lot, $1.
Terry G. & Rose Davis to Terry G. Davis & Terry J. Davis conveys lot, $1.
Janice Hughes; Stephen Thornton & Nancy Hemby to Stephen & Brenda Thornton conveys lot, $1.
DUNCAN TWP.
Jeffrey L. & Susan K. Byers to Susan K. Byers & Jeffrey L. Byers conveys lot, $1.
ELK TWP.
John Patoki et al to Eight Hearts Club, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Corey S. & Taylor L. Hay to Terra L. Deitrick conveys lot, $180,000.
FARMINGTON TWP.
Jane & Elliott D. Buffard to Jean E. Johnson conveys lot, $15,000.
GAINES TWP.
Douglas T. & Marcia L. Hinnershitz to Bryan M. Thornburg conveys lot, $175,500.
Steven J. & Dorothy Lucy to Steve J. & Dorothy Lucy conveys lot, $1.
Steven J. & Dorothy Lucy to Steve J. & Dorothy Lucy conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TWP.
Ward L. Friends by Attorney & Dena S. Friends to Millerton Wesleyan Church conveys lot, $137,000.
Helen R. Vandelinder to John & Stacie Lee conveys lot, $188,700.
Mineral Deed — Dennis J. & Rebecca A. Schmidt to Tioga OG, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Messner Living Trust by Trustee to Beverly A. Taber conveys lot, $1.
MORRIS TWP.
Jann M. Cruttenden to Jann M. Cruttenden conveys lot, $1.
MORRIS & LIBERTY TWPS.
Jann M. Cruttenden to Jann M. Cruttenden conveys lots, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Elizabeth McKelar & William Giles to Casey L. Hawk conveys lot, $260,000.
RICHMOND TWP.
James D. & Janice K. Purk to Timothy L. & Tamara Shuey conveys lot, $280,000.
ROSEVILLE BORO
Joseph Protzo Estate by Admr. to Amber Protzo & Destiny Harrison conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TWP.
Joan Read Estate by Executor to Todd M. Payne conveys lot, $1.
Mineral Deed — Dennis J. & Rebecca A. Schmidt to Tioga OG, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
Mineral Deed — Dennis J. & Rebecca A. Schmidt to Tioga OG, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
SULLVAN TWP.
Donald E. Boop to Gail & Dominic Boop conveys lot, $1.
Donald H. Anthony Estate by Admrx. to Badesso Rooney Lamken Anthony Partnership conveys lot, $15,110.
TIOGA BORO
Zachary T. & Kelli Adam to Stephen Robert Willits conveys lot, $95,000.
WARD TWP.
Josh H. & Karen L. Wilson to Fred Zbryk conveys lot, $170,000.
WELLSBORO BORO
Stacy L. McKay to Wendy O’Brien conveys lot, $155,000.
Jeffrey Sawyer to Deborah Sawyer conveys lot, $1.